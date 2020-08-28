A woman who received a restraining order for making multiple unauthorized visits to Chris Martin’s Malibu estate in 2019 was arrested and charged with the death of a Rancho Santa Margarita man on Thursday, Aug. 27, according to The Orange County Register.
Ariana Joyce, 44, of Los Angeles made numerous unauthorized visits to the Coldplay singer’s home in Malibu, and received the restraining order after a judge found her actions to be a “grave risk” to Martin and further noted an “escalation of her delusional belief that she is in a romantic relationship with Mr. Martin,” according to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Thomas Trent Lewis.
Joyce was pulled over in Laguna Beach at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, but refused to give officers her driver license. Joyce was noted by the responding officers to be speaking “extremely fast” which led the officers to believe she was under the influence of drugs, according to the officers on the scene.
Joyce drove away as police chased her through Laguna Beach, hitting speeds up to 100 mph. She crashed a few minutes later at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road in Dana Point, according to Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota in a statement obtained by The Orange County Register.
The crash killed Jason Carbonell, 23, who was survived by his twin brother and girlfriend, according to the Laguna Beach police department. Carbonell’s brother and girlfriend both suffered injuries and were hospitalized.
Joyce was also admitted to the hospital and charged on suspicion of murder and DUI Monday, Aug. 24. She currently sits behind bars with a bail set at $2 million, The Register reported.
