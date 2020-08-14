The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station will offer an opportunity for local residents to safely dispose of sensitive documents and electronic waste during the day on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both shredding and e-waste collection will be free of charge. The station is located at 20750 Agoura Road in Calabasas.
Those interested in having documents shredded are welcomed to bring up to five hand-held boxes (paper-sized boxes such as Bankers Boxes preferred) of paper for secure destruction. Plastic bags of paper will also be accepted. Staples and paperclips are OK for shredding, but those organizing the drive request no magazines be included. All materials must arrive by car; no walk-ins allowed.
There will not be an opportunity to view documents being shredded.
"Due to the large volume of vehicle traffic, you will not be able to sit and watch your documents as they are being destroyed," information from the department stated. "Rest assured that the sheriff's department is ensuring the proper destruction of your personal documents through a licensed/bonded document disposal company."
The station will also collect electronic waste free of charge, including televisions, computers (monitors, CPU, keyboards, mice, etc.), laptops, cables and wires, digital cameras, cell phones, telephone equipment, tape players and uninterruptible power supplies.
The e-waste drive will not accept: printers, VCRs, stereo equipment, CD players, copiers and fax machines, household appliances such as vacuums and microwaves, alkaline batteries, lamps and light bulbs, and media like CDs and tapes.
"The proper destruction of items in your home such as personal documents and electronic waste is not only a great way to protect your identity, but a very healthy ways (sic) to protect our environment," the department wrote.
**Please note, we received a revised list of electronics that ARE and ARE NOT acceptable.**Tomorrow is our “Safe and Secure Community Collection” Saturday, August 15th 9am - 2pm. **We are NOT accepting medications or household items & clothing this year.** pic.twitter.com/bSmToyeAbU— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) August 14, 2020
