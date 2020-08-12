After hours of searching, sheriff's officials located a man Tuesday, Aug. 11, who had escaped from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station in the early hours of the morning.
The man escaped at 1:47 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials, and was found just before 8 a.m., according to CBS.
The search stretched from the Lost Hills station on Agoura Road to Las Virgenes Road and involved helicopter assistance from Ventura County. Residents were advised to keep their doors locked during the search in case the suspect tried to hide in or on their property, a CBS newscaster said on air.
The suspect, an unarmed 23-year-old Hispanic man wearing dark shorts and a white t-shirt, had been arrested under suspicion of being drunk in public. His name was not released.
Sheriff’s officials declined to say how the man escaped. The last time someone escaped from this station was in 2018 when 19-year-old Edis Gonzales-Lopez climbed over a station wall before his burglary trial, according to ABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.