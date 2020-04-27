The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is home to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s newest lieutenant. That’s after former Sgt. James Braden—who is the current Malibu liaison to the station—received his bars on Saturday, April 18. The promotion looked a little different than usual, due to social distancing rules, and occurred in a hand-off in the parking lot of the station in Calabasas.
Braden had previously been a sergeant and has been working at the Malibu/Lost Hills station since May 2012, including for the last three years as watch commander.
