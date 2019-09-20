Multiple agencies were monitoring the shoreline from Leo Carrillo State Beach to the area of Sycamore Cove on Friday after a boat was wrecked in the area Thursday morning, Sept. 19.
Concern was raised over the possibility of hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel possibly leaking from the boat's tank and washing up on shore of the state beach but, as of 2:45 p.m. on Friday, California State Parks Angeles District Acting Deputy Superintendent Jerry West confirmed there were no reports of diesel fuel anywhere on shore.
"[The vessel's tank was] capable of carrying approximately 300 gallons of diesel fuel; we don’t know how many gallons it had aboard," West described in a phone interview with The Malibu Times Friday. West reported California State Parks was working with assistance from the US Coast Guard, Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the US Department of Fish and Wildlife to monitor the situation. Lifeguards were also aware of the potential for contamination and were, West said, "making people aware" of the potential for diesel fuel reaching the beach. There were no advisories as of the time West spoke to The Malibu Times.
"We haven't seen any sheen on the beach," West reported.
The boat was wrecked Thursday morning—preliminary reports, according to State Parks Supervising Ranger Lindsey Templeton, said the boat struck Harrison's Reef. All passengers aboard were rescued by lifeguards with no reported injuries.
West said efforts to remove remains of the vessel were on pause, but expected to resume Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.