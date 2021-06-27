A victim has been identified in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Malibu on Tuesday, June 8.
Joseph Terharutyunyan, 20, of Moorpark was the driver of the vehicle, reportedly a Porsche 911 that went over the side of Kanan Dume Road about 6:10 p.m. that day. According to the LA County Coroner’s Department, the death has been ruled a suicide.
The Ventura County Star interviewed Terharutyunyan’s mother, Ana Pozza, who described her son as friendly, willing to stand up for the underdog. He was passionate about cars and was an athlete, playing football for Thousand Oaks High School. He left behind his mom and step father and many close friends who have been supporting his mom in her grief, according to the Star.
