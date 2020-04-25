How has your life been impacted by the novel coronavirus emergency?
The City of Malibu would like to know how best to serve residents and are asking for responses to a brief, seven-question survey to assess community needs—”In order for the city to continue to frame its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that best addresses the needs of our residents.” All questions are Yes/No.
The survey can be accessed by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/COVIDCommunitySurvey. Responses are due by April 30.
Learn more about the city’s response to the virus emergency by visiting malibucity.org/coronavirus.
