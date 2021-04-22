Malibu/Lost Hills deputies responded to a burglary at the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) on Morning View Drive. A BGCM employee reported the incident and said they locked and secured the building on Thursday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m. for spring break. The employee received a notification of a break-in on Monday, April 5. The employee stated in the report that they noticed the rear door of the main office and the game room was open when she checked on Monday at 9 a.m.
In the report, the employee said a Nintendo Wii controller was taken from the game room and an unopened box of cereal was left near the video game system. She stated that no one could have left the cereal as they cleaned the location for spring break and locked the building. The employee said the suspect could have entered through the side door, which is locked but could be opened from the inside. There are security cameras at the location; however, they were not functioning during the time of the incident.
“Our safety community has continuously been working to find top security cameras to ensure this does not occur again,” the employee, who asked not to be named, said in an email to The Malibu Times.
Based on the report, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Deputy M. Russel believed the suspect entered through the rear of the location by pulling the locked doors open.
BGCM Executive Director Kasey Earnest said in an email there were no damages made to the facility. The Nintendo Wii controller is estimated to cost $30 to replace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.