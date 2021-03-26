The following incidents were reported between Mar. 5 - 6:
3/5
Package theft
A package was stolen from a property on Rey de Copas. The victim said they received a notification that a package had arrived on their front door; however, the victim checked and did not see the package. She contacted a security guard regarding her package and found other residents have also reported stolen packages. The items were estimated to be worth $126.
3/6
Lock box break-in
A vehicle was broken into at Topanga State Beach. The victim left the key fob in the lock box and believed it unlocked itself. There were no damages made to the vehicle. The victim’s wallet and keys were missing and the victim was notified that a $1,430 purchase was made with his credit cards later that afternoon. Additional charge attempts were canceled and the victim notified all institutions regarding the fraudulent activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.