Topanga Canyon Docents give hikers and outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to learn about the Santa Monica Mountains with their naturalist training program. Each year, the program introduces new docents to the organization and is taught by educators and professional naturalists from local colleges, museums and conservation based institutions.
Volunteers will learn about the flora, fauna, natural history and Native American cultures of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Topics include learning about the Chumash and Tongva Cultures, fire ecology, mammals, insects and birds, and reptiles and amphibians. Membership in TCD includes benefits such as hikes, potluck gatherings, trips, seminars and educational workshops. The training fee includes a one-year membership.
Docent training sessions begin Sept. 14 and run though Nov. 23. The classroom and in-field training will take place every other weekend on Saturday as well as interpretive walks on Sunday mornings at Trippet Ranch Visitor Center in Topanga State Park. For more information on how to become a docent, visit topangacanyondocents.org/ or email info@topangacanyondocents to register.
