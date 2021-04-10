The following incidents were reported between Mar. 18 – 24:
2/18
Retail theft
A suspect described as a female wearing a black sweater and leggings entered the Lululemon retail store on Cross Creek Road and stole an estimated $128 worth of men’s clothing. The suspect was seen on security footage placing items in her bag, bypassing cash registers and exiting the store.
2/28
Bag grab
A designer watch estimated to be worth $30,000 was stolen from Broad Beach. The victim placed the watch in a tote bag near his beach towel, went swimming and, approximately 20 minutes later, the tote bag and watch were stolen. The victim’s keys and cellphone were not stolen. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
3/12
Garage getaway
An estimated $775 worth of items were stolen from a garage on Topanga Skyline Drive. The victim said the suspect entered through the unlocked side door of the property and took a leather briefcase, plus a saw, jig saw and angle iron from the garage. There were no signs of forced entry or damaged property.
Masked menace
A vehicle emergency kit and $75 worth of gift cards were stolen from a vehicle parked on Topanga Beach Drive. The victim said they saw three unidentified suspects on a security footage enter their vehicle and take items. The video footage did not provide a clear image of all the suspects.
3/24
Medical mishap
Deputies responded to a petty theft on Tuna Canyon Road and PCH. The victim said the suspect stole a backpack containing prescription medication described as Klonopin and Subutex. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
