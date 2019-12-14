Pacific Coast Highway lane closures should be expected as Caltrans continues a project that includes the removal and replacement of asphalt concrete surfacing and lane striping. All work is weather permitting and subject to change. Crews will work on lanes in one direction only each day, and at least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times.
Work will be done on PCH from Trancas Canyon Road to LA/Ventura County Line, effective Monday, Dec. 9, and expected to be completed by the end of January 2020. Work hours will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No work will be conducted on holidays. If weekend work is required, a separate advisory will be issued by the City of Malibu traffic alert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.