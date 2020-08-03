The following incidents were reported between 7/2 - 7/16:
7/2
Beach burglar
A surfer’s keys went missing from the hood of his car parked at Nicholas Canyon Beach. No items were reported lost.
7/3
Backyard break-in
A suspect stole more than $5,000 worth of tools out of an unlocked shed in the backyard of a private residence on Latigo Canyon Road.
Parking thief
More than $2,000 worth of electronics and personal belongings were stolen from a car parked in the parking lot of a restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in eastern Malibu.
7/4
Beach bandit
A swimmer came back to find his backpack stolen from where he left it on the beach. More than $2,000 worth of electronics were in the bag.
7/5
Driveway dash
About $3,500 worth of electronics were reported stolen from a car parked on a driveway on Surfwood Road.
7/6
Tech take
More than $3,000 worth of electronics were stolen when a combo lock box was found missing from a car parked at Latigo Shores Beach.
7/8
Car crime
A stolen car key hidden in the wheel well of a car parked at Topanga State Beach led to over $2,000 worth of stolen items from inside the car.
Beach break-in
A stolen car key hidden in the wheel well of a car parked at Surfrider Beach led to more than $1,300 worth of items being stolen from inside the car.
7/9
Cactus cut
Cactus plants at a residence on Cuthbert Road were found damaged by a cutting device, amounting to $2,000 worth of damages.
7/10
Builder’s break-in
A $50 Bernzomatic torch was stolen from a contractor’s toolbox at Malibu High School.
Credit crimes
A stolen car key hidden in the wheel well of a car parked at Leo Carillo State Beach resulted in more than $10,000 worth of stolen electronics and credit card charges.
7/13
Key caper
A $100 key was stolen from the wheel well of a car parked at Topanga Beach State Park.
Bag bandit
A black duffel bag with more than $750 worth of items was stolen from an Airbnb above Surfrider Beach.
7/16
Gold grab
Four gold coins with an unknown value were stolen after a forced entry on Coastline Drive. Damages to the house amounted to more than $2,000.
(1) comment
It's the weekly come to Malibu and steal from cars advertising. Why wouldn't you cross the globe. For 20$thousand a week in burglary...
