Surfing dog Haole died earlier this month after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 12.
The Labrador retriever, a native of Ventura, was known in Malibu for frequent appearances with surf therapy nonprofit A Walk on Water (AWOW), providing comfort and fun to those taking part in AWOW therapy: children with special needs or disabilities.
“There will be no other like him and he may no longer live on this Earth, but he will forever live in our hearts, and I believe everyone’s heart that he met,” a tribute to him stated. “We are eternally grateful for all that have entered our lives because of Haole, and we will continue to live on the path he laid.”
