The City of Malibu invites those rebuilding their homes following the Woolsey Fire to attend a town hall on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.
The town hall will be an opportunity for the community to meet the city’s new environmental sustainability department director and building official Yolanda Bundy, who took over after the retirement of longtime city staffer Craig George earlier this fall. Bundy comes to the city from nearby Ventura.
The town hall will discuss updates to the California Building Code that will become effective Jan. 1, which could affect home rebuilding projects in Malibu. It will also include “a discussion of some of the common challenges that homeowners face that can delay Woolsey Fire rebuilding projects, and how best to avoid or resolve those challenges, including fire access and permitting issues, Onsite Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS) requirements, and rules surrounding grading and the re-use of home foundations,” according to information from the city. No rsvp is required for this free event.
