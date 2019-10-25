Just in time for the one-year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire, the Los Angeles County Woolsey Fire Taskforce has released its draft after-action report on the Woolsey Fire, available here. The report will be discussed at a public meeting this coming Saturday, Oct. 26, at Agoura High School.
The meeting, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature the results of the months-long investigation into the response to the fire and all that happened in the hours and days following it. It is compiled from interviews with various agencies as well as witnesses and experts.
The report will be discussed at a meeting at Agoura Hills Performing Arts and Education Center (located on the campus of Agoura Hills High School)
28545 W. Driver Ave., Agoura Hills, CA 91301.
There will be a second meeting discussing the same topic on Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the same location.
Public comments on the draft report will also be accepted online through the county's website.
