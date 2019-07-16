The Malibu Times is looking to hire an editorial assistant.
This is a great opportunity for college seniors and recent graduates who want newsroom experience. Typically, an editorial assistant is in charge of sections including People, calendar, and news and sports briefs. Though journalism experience is not necessary, some writing and editing skills are required. This person will be in charge of social media, so knowledge of various platforms is a must. The candidate will be expected to work approximately 25-30 hours per week—Monday and Tuesday availability is crucial. We are looking for a minimum commitment of six months.
If interested, email a cover letter, résumé and two writing samples to editorial@malibutimes.com with the subject line “Editorial Assistant application.” If a candidate does not have writing samples, academic writing will be considered. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
The candidate must have access to reliable transportation to the office in eastern Malibu. Compensation commensurate on experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.