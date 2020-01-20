Malibu City Hall will be closed all day on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The LA County Malibu Library will also be closed in observance of the holiday, as will all libraries in the LA County system.
Per stipulations in the Malibu Municipal Code, there will be no construction permitted on the holiday.
Malibu Times office hours and deadlines will not be affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.