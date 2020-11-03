Two years after their much-publicized divorce, television writer/producer Steve Levitan, creator of the popular sitcom “Modern Family,” and his wife, Krista Levitan, have put their beachfront family home at the western end of Broad Beach up for sale for just under $16 million.
The couple originally purchased the multi-story Cape Cod-style house in 2002 for $5.4 million. The 6,700-square-foot house with an elevator is reportedly one of the largest on Broad Beach, with a street-level three-car garage.
The listing, first reported by the LA Times, is represented by a group of Malibu real estate agents: Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass, Tony Mark and Russell Grether of The Mark & Grether Group at Compass, and Don Richstone of Coldwell Banker.
The Broad Beach house was apparently just the couple’s beach house—just after they split in 2017, they sold off a larger home in Brentwood for $9.77 million, as well as a newly built 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse in Santa Monica for $41 million, setting an area record.
