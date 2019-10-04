On Monday, Sept. 30, at 10:15 p.m. the Malibu Search and Rescue Team (Malibu SAR) and LA County Fire Department responded to a BMW that rolled off Stunt Road, approximately two miles from Mulholland Highway in Calabasas. The male driver stated he swerved to avoid a coyote and flipped three times before making a stop below the canyon. Malibu SAR reported the driver suffered an arm injury and the male passenger suffered a leg injury. Malibu SAR shared on social media both victims were raised to the roadway to an awaiting ambulance using the winch system. They were aided in the rescue by LA County Fire Air Ops, California Highway Patrol West Valley and McCormick Ambulance.

