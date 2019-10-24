The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, through 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, for most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, in anticipation of moderate to strong Santa Ana winds.
“A Santa Ana wind event will bring widespread critical conditions to most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. There is still some uncertainty in the strength of the winds, but peak gusts between 45 and 65 MPH is the most likely outcome,” the NWS warning stated.
According to the report, high temperatures and very low relative humidity will go into effect as well as 20 to 40 MPH with gusts to 50 MPH strongest in the mountains and hills. Temperatures could be as high as 92 to 97 degrees, with warmest temperatures expected on Friday.
“If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid growth which would threaten life and property,” the warning stated.
