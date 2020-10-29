A 49-year-old man who was swimming at Thornhill Broome Beach in the Ventura County area of Malibu died last Saturday, Oct. 24, after state lifeguards pulled him from the water.
The man, later identified as Zacharias R. Ang of Hawthorne, Calif., was not breathing and did not have a pulse by the time lifeguards reached him. According to the The VC Star, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department described Ang as being “in full arrest,” though lifeguards still worked to perform CPR on him until firefighters arrived, even summoning a sheriff’s department helicopter and reportedly considering closing down Pacific Coast Highway. When the firefighters arrived, they performed CPR on site for about 40 minutes before declaring Ang dead at the scene.
Ang had been camping in the area with his family. According to the The VC Star, the incident was reported shortly before 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the beach along PCH.
