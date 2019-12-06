Santa Claus is beginning to gather up the presents and toys he will be delivering to good girls and boys this holiday season, and The Malibu Times is here to help.
Malibu kids who want to send letters straight to Santa can drop off their hand-written letters to our office at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 19. We’ll hand-deliver the letters to Santa Claus and kids can pick up a toy from Santa’s bag when they drop off their letters. We’ll also run excerpts from some letters in the Christmas edition of The Malibu Times newspaper.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you on Santa’s nice list this year.
