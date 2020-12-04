Despite the pandemic, the Malibu Athletic Booster Club (ABC) is still putting on its annual Christmas tree lot—and this year, there are even ornaments for sale.
The tree lot will be open from Thursday, Nov. 26, to Thursday, Dec. 24, at the Chili Cook-Off site in the Malibu Civic Center (not the lot in Point Dume that’s commonly known as the “Christmas Tree Lot”). The hours from Sundays through Fridays are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Saturdays run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The lot is sponsored by the City of Malibu.
Three different types of ornaments—from a Santa driving a Point Dume-labeled golf cart to a Santa riding a Malibu-emblazoned jet ski—can be purchased online for between $15-$20.
The ABC, which puts on the lot yearly, is a local volunteer organization of parents that assist the MHS athletic department. They sell Sharkwear and do other fundraising efforts throughout the year to assist coaches and improve athletic facilities.
Visit malibusharksabc.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.