Hundreds of Malibu homeowners who were told they were out of wastewater permit compliance should check their mailboxes for an apology note from city staff this week, according to a message shared by the city on Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, stating that more than 1,000 letters were sent to property owners in error by the city’s environmental health department.
City of Malibu spokespeople on Tuesday wrote that the city had “inadvertently mailed letters regarding a notice to comply for Onsite Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS) operating permits to 1,047 homeowners.” The letters were mailed by city staff on Dec. 31.
The Tuesday email called the erroneous letters a “regrettable mistake” and apologized for “any undue concern” they may have caused.
“The city was notified of this error by concerned property owners on Jan. 4, 2021. Staff has reviewed each letter that was sent and has verified that there has been no change in ownership on these properties,” the message said, adding that staff was “in the process of sending a follow-up letter to all affected property owners to notify them directly.”
