Southern California Edison (SCE) issued a warning early Thursday, Jan. 14, that it may shut off power to the Cuthbert Circuit—the electrical network that powers many of the houses and businesses in the Latigo Canyon and Point Dume areas of Malibu—as a fire safety precaution.
Malibu is currently under a Red Flag warning issued by the National Weather Service, meaning the city is experiencing high winds, low humidity and high temperatures--a forecast that signals increased fire danger.
SCE said that it may implement its Public Safety Power Shutdown (PSPS)—often called an intentional blackout—from Thursday, Jan. 14, to Friday, Jan. 15. The Cuthbert Circuit covers most of Point Dume from Westward Beach Road east to Latigo.
Cutting power to thousands of residents, some of whom need wifi to attend school, others of whom are elderly or ill-prepared to go without power for long stretches of time, has garnered the PSPS program criticism in the past--sometimes from Malibu’s own city council members. At a city council meeting in late 2020, Karen Farrer spoke sternly to an SCE representative, saying her power stayed cut for hours after the winds died down. The program was instituted in 2018 with the intention of avoiding power line-sparked fires, after the power company was blamed for major fires including the massively destructive 2017 Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Despite the PSPS program, SCE was also found responsible for the 2018 Woolsey Fire.
As of noon on Thursday, the National Weather Service's Los Angeles branch posted that dry air was beginning to arrive to the area.
I wish I had better news but here comes the dry air.. These are the current RH readings across our area. You can use our Weather & Hazards Data viewer to look at more weather data like temp, dewpoints, winds, etc. at the link below.#CAwx #offshorewind https://t.co/I3rr2ZnUjl pic.twitter.com/SfHTSwqZbj— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.