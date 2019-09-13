The Malibu Foundation, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, is gathering email addresses associated with properties damaged by the Woolsey Fire.
Email addresses will go into a database designed to help better understand the extent of the fire’s damage in the Malibu community.
The form, available by visiting bit.ly/MalibuFoundForm, is intended to assess the needs of different geographic areas in Malibu and provide immediate support for those desperately in need. The information will not be shared outside the organization.
By registering, the Malibu Foundation is able to determine a hyper-localized solution for those who are fire affected within the Woolsey Fire radius.
Needs such as rentals and obstacle assessments such as insurance, housing, permitting fees, financial planning and infrastructure will be addressed.
The foundation is also providing assistance in rebuilding, selling or insuring their homes.
Those who are in need of immediate assistance can find more information on the Malibu Foundation website, themalibufoundation.org.
