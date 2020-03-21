The following incidents were reported between 2/29 - 3/7:
2/29
Beach burglar
Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary on Pacific Coast Highway near Mulholland Highway. $1,960 worth of personal items including a phone and wallet were stolen from the vehicle while the victim went surfing. The victim hid the key between bushes on the side of the road and, upon return, his key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked.
3/7
Shattered glass
A window was shattered to a vehicle parked on the north side of Pacific Coast Highway at Stuart Ranch Road and Malibu Road. The deputies found a large rock inside the vehicle’s trunk beneath where the window was damaged. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence. The window repair was estimated to cost $600.
Snatched bike
A bicycle worth $1,500 was stolen from a property on Cross Creek Road in Malibu. The victim said he parked his bicycle between bushes, walked to the beach and, upon return, his bicycle was stolen. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
