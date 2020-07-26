Malibu High School Sharks football may still take place during the upcoming school year—but according to guidance released Monday, July 20, the fall season will be pushed back to January 2021. The first approved practice date for eight-man football is not until Dec. 14, 2020.
The CIF [California Interscholastic Federation] Southern Section announced an updated calendar for the 2020-21 school year, which condenses the traditional three sports seasons—fall, winter and spring—into two: fall and spring.
Fall sports include cross country, football, field hockey, volleyball (boys and girls) and water polo (boys and girls); spring sports include baseball and softball, as well as boys and girls basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, and track and field.
Most fall sports may begin practicing in early to mid December, while spring sports may start practices in early to mid March.
According to guidance released by CIF Southern Section, schools will continue operating under “summertime rules” as the school year begins.
“As schools open and students return, provided state and local health authorities deem it safe to do so, schools can begin their pre-season preparations as they see fit, depending on what is allowed by health authorities during that time period,” the guidance from CIF Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod stated.
“I have stated previously that if we are to deliver fall, winter and spring sports this upcoming school year it will require vision, creativity, flexibility, teamwork and unwavering commitment from all involved to answer this call to leadership,” Wigod wrote. “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures and there is no doubt that is where we are right now. It is my sincere hope and expectation that you are ready to embrace the challenges that lie ahead as we embark on this journey together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.