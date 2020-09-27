Willow Smith, daughter of superstar actor Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may only be 19 years old, but she just bought her first house—in Malibu. The $3.1 million, 2,984-square-foot contemporary hillside home with ocean and mountain views sits on less than a half acre.
According to Variety, the property wasn’t on the market at the time of Smith’s purchase, but prior listings show the eco-friendly home was built in 2011 and designed to meet LEED energy efficiency standards with a greywater recycling system, solar power and electric car charger.
Smith grew up at her parents’ compound in the mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, where they still live. Her older brother lives in Hidden Hills.
The singer/actress has three studio albums and at least one song that made the charts, “Whip My Hair.” She also co-hosts the Facebook talk show “Red Table Talk” with her mother and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
Dennis Haysbert, 66, the actor and Allstate Insurance spokesperson with the catchphrase “Are you in good hands?”, has accepted an offer on the Malibu home he’s owned since 2005, according to Variety. The asking price of just under $5.5 million is nearly double the $2.8 million he originally paid for the property.
The updated house, originally built in the ‘60s, is located on the hillside above Zuma Beach on over an acre of land.
As an actor, Haysbert may be best known for his role on the TV show “24,” where he played the first Black U.S. president, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination in 2002.
