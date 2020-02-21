On Thursday, Feb. 20, and again on Saturday, Feb. 22, community members are invited to attend a community wildfire protection plan workshop, where city leaders will discuss the Malibu disaster plan currently in development.
The plan is “focused on identifying and addressing local hazards, risks and vulnerabilities from wildfire. It provides a road map of action items to help the community prevent, mitigate, respond, and recover from the potential wildfire threat. It may also assist the city and its partners in qualifying for state and federal funding opportunities to implement the plan,” according to information from the City of Malibu.
The first workshop, on Thursday, Feb. 20, is set to begin at 6 p.m.. The second workshop, on Saturday, Feb. 22, begins at 10 a.m. Both will be held at the Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. Learn more at malibucity.org/firesafety.
