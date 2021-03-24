New coronavirus cases per week in Malibu.jpg
Two Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week between March 16–22, down from consistent double-digit increases in cases through the winter months. The decline in new cases across LA County has allowed for more indoor spaces and recreational opportunities to reopen including indoor dining, museums and in-person education. As the rate continues to decline, the county is en route to pass from the current red tier (“substantial” virus risk) to the less-restrictive orange tier (“moderate” virus risk). As of Tuesday, 39 counties were in the red tier statewide while nine were in the orange tier; San Francisco County moved from red to orange on Tuesday. In the orange tier, there are fewer restrictions on nonessential indoor businesses.

