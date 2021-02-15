Chris Martin, 43, front man of the band Coldplay, and actress Dakota Johnson, 31, (of “50 Shades of Gray” fame), recently purchased a $12.5 million Nantucket-style home on Point Dume. According to Variety, “the gated and extensively fortified spread was previously owned by Ryan Kavanaugh, legally beleaguered founder and former CEO of Relativity Media.” In 2019, it was purchased by an investment company and extensively remodeled.
The 5,338-square-foot main house has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, separate guest/pool house, pool and ocean view.
Johnson, the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, previously lived in a 1940s home off Sunset. Martin, ex-husband of Gwyneth Paltrow, owns at least three other Malibu properties—two houses on Point Dume and the former Malibu Playhouse property, which was briefly on the market last year. The couple has reportedly been together for over three years.
According to Us magazine, the new estate will be the couple’s “primary residence” and mark their first official home together. The pair settled on this particular house after looking at properties for “many months.”
