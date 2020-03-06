Enjoy your hour of sleep while you can: Daylight Saving Time goes into effect this Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. Prepare to be a little groggy since you’ll be losing an hour overnight, but those long summer evenings are just around the corner.
DST will end on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., when we resume Standard Time.
