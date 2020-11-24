Two arts and entertainment events have been scheduled in Malibu for the coming weeks:
Holiday boutique
An event to benefit Malibu’s two public elementary schools—Malibu Elementary and Webster—the two schools’ PTAs are hosting a holiday boutique on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malibu Lumber Yard. Proceeds (20 percent of all sales) will be donated to the schools.
MHS play: ‘She Kills Monsters’
Tune in to the live stream of the Malibu High School fall play, “She Kills Monsters,” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5. The live performance will be followed by a Q&A. More info on how to tune in to come.
