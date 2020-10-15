After a summer that saw Malibu’s beaches filled with out-of-towners looking to escape sweltering city quarantine, Lieutenant James Braden of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, Malibu liaison to the station, reported at the Wednesday, Oct. 7, public safety commission meeting that the sheriff’s department staged 12 undercover operations in Malibu this summer.
“Enforcement efforts were focused on the most popular of the city’s adjacent county and state beaches, its designated beach parking areas, its main canyon roadways and PCH, the city’s main access artery,” the lieutenant wrote in his report.
The operations netted 2,575 citations for public intoxication, with the lieutenant mentioning Broad Beach as one of the most popular locations for the misdemeanor. This summer also saw 8,520 parking citations, as well as 680 hazardous traffic citations, 83 nonhazardous traffic citations and 35 smoking citations, according to a Lost Hills Station report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.