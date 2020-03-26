In response to the unpredicted nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pepperdine University established a student crisis fund for students in need of urgent support.
The university previously established a fund in 2018 to help students, faculty and staff affected by the Woolsey Fire and the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. That fund amassed 1,735 supporters and raised over $489,167 by July 31, 2019.
According to the university, the funds raised in 2018 allowed Pepperdine to “respond quickly to our family in time of crisis, and ... provide support for the students, faculty and staff directly impacted by these events.”
“The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 crisis has prompted an outpouring of compassion as well as overwhelming need,” a statement from the Pepperdine student care team described. “The Student Care Team continues to utilize this fund to help mitigate the negative, and especially financial, impact on students due to this global pandemic. Many students would not be able to leave campus or return home without this critical support.”
Nearly 100 students have been assisted so far with needs such as transportation, airline flights, gas money and hotel assistance as Pepperdine begins online classes to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 threat on campus.
Those interested in donating may do so by visiting c-fund.us/r91. Anyone with questions is invited to email pepperdine.fund@pepperdine.edu or call 310.506.4579.
