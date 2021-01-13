Malibu’s own Dick Van Dyke is to be awarded a Kennedy Center Honor. The show-biz legend, best known for his eponymous 1960s television sitcom and for his endearing performance in the classic Disney film “Mary Poppins,” is now, at 95 years of age, known as an elder statesman of entertainment and one of its most beloved performers.
The Kennedy Center honor is one of the country’s highest artistic achievements. The celebrated event is scheduled to be filmed in Washington DC in May, to be aired on television in June. Other recipients of the prestigious honor announced by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts include singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country music star Garth Brooks; actress, choreographer and producer Debbie Allen; and violinist Midori.
Van Dyke, a longtime Malibu resident, has his own foundation for the performing arts dedicated to nurturing up and coming talent.
