Alongside the reopening of hiking trails, golf courses and beaches, Los Angeles County’s retail businesses—clothing stores, book shops, florists, toy stores, music shops and sporting good stores—are beginning to reopen for curbside pickup.
Like other reopenings called for in recent days, the stores must follow safety protocols in order to open and be permitted to operate, including enforcing physical distancing, ensuring infection control, ensuring equitable access to critical services and practices to protect employee health.
Los Angeles County Public Health published a four-page document detailing the many protocols in the order allowing reopening; the list includes items like “Employees are instructed to wash their face coverings daily,” “Tape or other markings identify both a starting place for customers arriving for pick-up and six-foot intervals for subsequent customers who are joining the line” and “Contactless payment systems are in place or, if not feasible, payment systems are sanitized regularly.”
The full list of measures is available at bit.ly/retailprotocol.
