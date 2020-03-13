As officials worldwide deal with growing concerns and panic surrounding COVID-19, California State Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new executive order including delaying state tax filing and waiving the one-week period for unemployment yesterday evening, March 12.
The order comes on the heels of a previous one, which bans a gathering—defined by the state as "any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time"—of more than 250 people, made on March 11.
A summary of the guidelines are available below.
The City of Malibu, on its social media, shared that it "is evaluating how to implement the guidelines locally and will keep the community updated." The city released a public safety message featuring City Manager Reva Feldman.
All nonessential city programs and events have been cancelled through April 30 as a precaution. Today's special city council meeting has also been cancelled. Planning commission meetings scheduled for March 16 and 30 have been postponed.
"City Hall is open and is being cleaned and sanitized through the day," Feldman said in the message. "Effective Monday, March 16, all visitors will be asked to make an appointment to come in to City Hall."
This video and more local information is available at malibucity.org/coronavirus.
Yesterday afternoon, March 12, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District confirmed it would be closing all schools to students on March 13 and 16 as it decides its next course of action.
In an email, Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said, "We are taking this action to thoroughly clean our schools and evaluate the state of illness in our communities in order to make an informed decision for Tuesday into next week."
Over at Pepperdine University, all in-person classes officially end today, March 13. Beginning next Monday, classes will transition to online instruction for the rest of the spring semester.
According to the Pepperdine Graphic, students living on Pepperdine's Malibu campus were told they must move out of their dormitories and apartments by 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
This brief will be updated as more information is made available.
The latest order includes the following:
*California residents must "heed any orders and guidance of state and local public health officials"
*Waiving of the one-week waiting period for disability insurance applicants who are unemployed and disabled due to the virus
*Waiving of the one-week waiting period for applicants applying for unemployment insurance due to the virus
*A 60-day grace period for individuals/businesses unable to file a tax return due to complying with a recommendation for social distancing related to the virus, as well as an extension for filing, payment, audits, billing, notices, claims for refunds and more under similar circumstances
*The state ability to "commandeer property—hotels and other facilities that are suitable for use as places of temporary residence or medical facilities" for patients who test positive for the virus, or who have had exposure to it
*Public officials will be allowed to hold public meetings via teleconferencing, and make the meetings available to the public electronically
Additionally, there are provisions for workers in California affected by COVID-19. Those unable to work due to caring for an ill/quarantined family member may qualify for paid family leave. For more information about working during this time, visit ca.gov/coronavirus2019.
