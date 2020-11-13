LA County sheriff’s department arrested a man on suspicion of arson in connection with a brush fire near Tuna Canyon Road that broke out on the morning of Friday, Nov. 13, and which eventually led to the closing of a portion of PCH for several hours.
The fire was first reported at 5:03 a.m. Firefighters utilized both air and ground resources to knock it down, getting it under control by 6:04 a.m., Melinda Choi, LA County Fire dispatch supervisor, said. The brush fire grew to one acre in total. No homes or structures were damaged by the fire.
The LA Times reported that officials “think the man may have been homeless or transient and living in an encampment” and that the blaze was not set intentionally.
“It’s a negligent arson charge,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Feder told the LA Times. “It’s an accident, but it’s negligent.”
The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of PCH between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Las Flores Canyon Road while firefighters battled the blaze, according to the LA Times. All lanes of the highway were reopened by 9 a.m.
(0) comments
