Malibu skateboarders of all ages and abilities gather at Malibu Bluffs Park on Friday, July 3—the first to enjoy a skate park in Malibu in nearly a decade, since the closure of Papa Jack’s in 2012.
Skaters included Tom Schaar (pictured above), a gold medal winning pro skater originally from Malibu, whose family relocated to San Diego County so he could more readily pursue his passion for skateboarding.
The skate park has been a dream of local skaters and their parents since the moment Papa Jacks’ closure was announced; a permanent skate park is in the works and will be located right next to the current termporary park.
