It has been two years since the devastating morning when Ventura County, Malibu and the whole United States awoke to the news of yet another mass shooting, when a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late in the night on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2018, leaving 12 victims dead.
The shooting, followed immediately by the Woolsey Fire, left a profound mark on the community.
The 12 victims killed in the shooting included seven college students, one recent college graduate, the bar’s bouncer, two armed services veterans and one Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant. One Malibu community member, a Pepperdine student named Alaina Housley, was among those killed.
The other victims were: Sean Adler, Cody Coffman, Blake Dingman, Jacob Dunham, Sgt. Ron Helus, Dan Manrique, Justin Meek, Mark Meza Jr., Kristina Morisette, Telemachus Orfanos and Noel Sparks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.