Malibu resident Dawn Stevens submitted this photo of Malibu poet Emmett Finch (left) and Dawn’s mom, Hope (right), celebrating Finch’s 98th birthday at the Malibu Colony Plaza in 2019.
Hope, who will turn 99 years old in July, and Dawn wished a happy 100th birthday to Finch, whose birthday is the same day this print edition hits newsstands: May 6.
