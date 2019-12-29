Bells Will Ring

Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.