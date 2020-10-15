The Greatest Gift

Melissa Smith of SweetBu Candy Co. (left) and Ellen Shane (right) pose with copies of Shane’s new children’s book, “Emily’s Gift.”

 Photo courtesy Ellen Shane

SweetBu Candy Co., located at the Trancas Country Market, now has copies of “Emily’s Gift: The True Story of Sherlock and Jackson” on sale. Proceeds help support nonprofit The Emily Shane Foundation’s  SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, which operates here in Malibu and at sites across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. SEA is a tutoring and mentorship program that supports disadvantaged middle schoolers who risk failure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.