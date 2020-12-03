The Malibu Rotary Club, a local service organization active in the Malibu community, recently inducted seven new members.
New inductees include a new individual member, Dr. Connie James; corporate members, the Malibu Aquatics Foundation—Jules Morriss, Sue Murphree, Robert Kerbeck; and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu—Kasey Ernest, Siugen Constanza and Randi Goodman.
The club’s goal is to support community groups as well as continue the challenge to end polio worldwide—now present in only two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The club invites community members to join its biweekly Zoom meetings on Wednesdays at 12 noon. For log-in information, go to MalibuRotary.org and at the bottom of the column titled “Rotary Opens Opportunities,” look for the Zoom log-in information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.