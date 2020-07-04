PLAY BALL!
Even through their television sets, LA’s frantic, baseball-deprived fans are screaming, “Let’s go Dodgers!”
The players and management have at last settled on an agreement calling for a shortened season starting in July.
The teams agreed to Major League Baseball’s request to health and safety protocols, which allows them to report to training camps July 1.
According to an MLB Players Association spokesperson “all remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to camp.”
This comes on the heels of their announcement of a pandemic-shortened regular season of 60 games.
Barring any new major outbreaks, the season will come rolling back July 23. Go, Dodgers, go!
LAZY DAYS
The lazy days of summer will be especially easy this year. The novel coronavirus delayed or canceled almost all summer favorites, making it a DIY until 2021. The plague has moved or canceled everything from surf championships to the Hollywood Bowl opening night and all the way up to the Oscars and the Golden Globes.
So, get your picnic bag packed up and get ready for an intimate night in your backyard because the latest to join the no-show group is the Greek Theater.
The beloved Southern California institution is a rave summer fave and was forced to call off its entire 2020 season.
This marks the first time the Greek has had to close its entire season in the legendary outdoor palace’s 90-year history.
Summer fans itching to get off the couch after a long stay in place will have to get creative after a summer bummer. But planned acts like Nora Jones and Gladys Knight are hoping to be rescheduled for 2021.
BING’S FINAL FLING
Friends and fans are celebrating the life of film producer and Democratic Party donor Steve Bing.
The multitasking producer worked with many prominent local players and A-list actors like Tom Hanks.
His credits included everything from “The Polar Express” to “Get Carter.”
Bing fell to his death from a high rise building in Century City. A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the cause appeared to be a suicide.
The heir to a $600 million fortune was known for his philanthropic good works as well as his relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.
The reclusive but generous donor went to Stanford before leaving to pursue filmmaking.
Pals included President Bill Clinton, who tweeted, “I loved Steve very much. He had a big heart and was willing to do anything for people and causes he believed in.”
