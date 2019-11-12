Malibu local Lyon Herron hosted Racing for Cancer at Casa Escobar last Friday, Oct. 25, raising funds for the Young and the Brave Foundation to fight cancer in children and young adults.
Proceeds from the event also went to sponsor Herron’s racing team which plans to compete at the Baja 1000 desert race.
Herron, who has been battling cancer and other illnesses for years, has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to help fight the disease in other young people as well as himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.