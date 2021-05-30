peo-baby4263.jpg
Proud parents David Barton and Jennifer Sol are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Sirena Sol Barton, born on March 23 at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. Sirena weighed eight pounds, three ounces and was 21 inches long. Sirena is the couple's first child and begins their third generation Malibu family, which includes grandparents Mary Ann and Gary Barton of Innsbrook, Mo., and Margaret and Richard Sol of Malibu.

